Cedar Rapids group aims to curb youth violence through mentorship program

A Cedar Rapids organization believes it can make the city a safer place by connecting kids with mentors.

Brandon Jackson explains "Project My CITY" at a meeting at the Cedar Rapids Public Library on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

The nonprofit youth sports organization Dreeam Sports is launching “Project My CITY,” where CITY stands for “Community Investment for Thriving Youth.”

Right now, the organization is working to partner with other community organizations and leaders. So far, it says it’s partnering with the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Police Community Action Team, Jane Boyd and Metro High School to connect potential mentors with kids and families who are looking for mentorship.

Brandon Jackson, Dreeam Sports’ founder and CEO, said he believes mentorship can build a safer, more united city and help develop more leaders.

“Getting them out of their environment to show them there’s hope and there’s actually people here that want to see good things in you and teach you good things that you probably can’t learn around your circle,” Jackson said.

Jackson said they plan to launch Project My CITY during the early part of 2020.

Anyone who is interested in learning more or partnering with them can email Jackson here.