Cedar Rapids garage a total loss after fire Sunday night

Investigators are working to figure out what started a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday night.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. at 390 34th Street NE, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fully-involved garage fire that extended to the outside of a two-story home. When crews arrived, they extinguished the fire and contained it to the garage. The only person home at the time got out safely.

Officials said several animals were on site including ducks, chickens, goats and guinea pigs. They are all okay.

The garage is a complete loss and the attached animal shelter had moderate damage, the fire department said. Crews also said the outside of the home had damage but the fire did not reach the inside of the home.

No one was hurt.