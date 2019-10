Firefighters are working to figure out what started a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

It happened just 11:45 p.m. at 1821 Bever Avenue SE, firefighters said. When they got to the scene, crews found a garage fully engulfed.

Crews worked to put the fire out and stopped it from spreading. The garage is considered a total loss.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said people were home at the time, but no one was hurt.