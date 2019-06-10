Cedar Rapids found to be satisfying ADA requirements, Justice Department says

The City of Cedar Rapids was informed by the United States Department of Justice that they would no longer be conducting direct oversight of the city's efforts to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city announced on Monday.

(KCRG File)

Felicia Sadler, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, wrote the letter saying that the department intended to close the file on the city's Project Civic Access agreement. That program helps ensure cities and counties comply with the ADA. Cedar Rapids entered the agreement to participate on September 1, 2015.

The file was closed after the city showed sufficient progress and evidence that work will continue to get the city into ADA compliance. Officials believe that most of the work will be done in the next few years.

The city said that over 4,000 curb ramps had been installed, and various adjustments made at parks and other city facilities.