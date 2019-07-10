Cedar Rapids flood wall fully-funded, on track, Army Corps says

A representative for the United States Army Corps of Engineers said that the flood wall for Cedar Rapids is making progress.

Major General Scott Spellmon, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, testified in front of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Wednesday about various matters relating to his work.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) questioned Spellmon on the status of the Cedar Rapids flood protection project. He said that construction was fully-funded, with initial steps beginning by the end of 2019.

Three task orders have been issued for the design of the flood wall, and two construction contracts would be issued by the end of the fiscal year.

“This flood wall is a federal commitment, made to the people of Eastern Iowa,” Finkenauer said, in a statement. “Iowans’ livelihoods are quite literally on the line and they are tired of the can getting kicked down the road. I was happy to hear about this progress from Major General Spellmon.”

The overall flood risk management project will be completed in steps, with estimated total completion during the 2023 fiscal year.