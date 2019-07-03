Cedar Rapids fireworks, downtown celebration to happen 'rain or shine'

Fireworks have been lighting the sky throughout eastern Iowa this week, with more expected Thursday.

Even with a chance of rain on the Fourth of July, organizers of the Freedom Festival say the show will still go on at downtown Cedar Rapids' annual Celebration of Freedom, rain or shine.

Organizers said that it is logistically impossible to move the event to another day.

Of course, the exception to that rain-or-shine policy is if there's lightning or other severe weather.

But they said even the fireworks show, which has more than 5,000 effects this year, can still happen in the rain.

"I personally think it'll be cool in the rain. It'll be something different. But we're holding out, hopefully, no rain, things going forward as planned," Freedom Festival Events and Marketing Director Carissa Johnson said.

Johnson said the Celebration of Freedom usually brings out about 100,000 people, so she recommended people arrive early because parking is typically limited.