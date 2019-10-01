Cedar Rapids firefighters to wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

You may notice firefighters with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department wearing pink T-shirts and navy blue T-shirts with a pink ribbon while on duty during October.

It's all for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support cancer survivors.

Firefighters bought their own T-shirts. All proceeds will be donated to the Mercy Medical Center's Especially for You Fund. The public can buy pink shirts for $20 at the Central Fire Station on 1st Avenue.

“Cancer has touched the lives of so many of us that we felt it was important to do our part to increase awareness about preventive steps for the early detection of cancer," said Matt Humphrey, the executive board president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local #11, which designed the shirts. "We are pleased to support the Especially for You Fund and IAFF Local #11 will donate all proceeds from T-shirt sales to their efforts.”