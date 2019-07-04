Cedar Rapids fire marshal gives fireworks display the okay to proceed

The Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal says Thursday's fireworks display is good to move ahead following his inspection.

Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon says the company that installed the fireworks on the 1st Avenue Bridge has done so correctly.

McKinnon spent much of Thursday morning measuring the distance between fireworks mortars and nearby structures to make sure they were a safe distance away.

"We need to have 70 feet of clearance from any type of building," said McKinnon.

Lead technician Paul Myers says it took around a year of planning to get to this point.

"Not only do we have to deal with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, we have the DNR because we're on a river, we have the DOT because this is a state highway so there's a lot of permits to fill out."

The inspection itself however lasted about an hour.

