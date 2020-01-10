Cedar Rapids attorney weighs in on being Iowa Supreme Court finalist

An attorney for a Cedar Rapids law firm is one of the three finalists being considered to fill the Iowa Supreme Court seat left vacant after Chief Justice Mark Cady’s unexpected death.

Dana Oxley is an attorney at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll. She grew up on a farm in Greenfield, Iowa, but has lived in the Cedar Rapids area for 30 years. She got her law degree from the University of Iowa in 1998.

Her first job out of school was working as a Career Clerk for a judge on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and says she loved digging into legal issues and finding solutions to the problems, and hopes to make that same contribution if appointed as a Justice. She also says she was pleasantly surprised by the interview process.

"There were 17 members of the nominating commission, so part of that process was getting to know them individually. I did travel around the state and interviewed with each one of them but I found every one of them are very dedicated to the process," said Oxley.

She said she is more conservative - when asked about Governor Reynold's statement that the appointment "will bring liberal court back to the middle." If appointed she will the second woman on the court.

Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Joel Barrows and Matt McDermott, an attorney at Belin McCormick, in Des Moines are the other finalists.

Governor Reynolds now has 30 days to appoint one of them.

