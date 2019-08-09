Cedar Rapids featured on Time magazine cover highlighting mass shooting locations

The cover of Thursday's edition of Time magazine highlights 253 mass shooting locations in the United States in 2019.

Cities included are where four or more people were injured or killed in a shooting, not including the shooter. It was compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

Cedar Rapids and Des Moines are listed.

Cedar Rapids is listed for a shooting that happened on May 18. Two 18-year-olds were killed when Andre Richardson, 26, allegedly opened fire at a parked car in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop.

The victims were identified as Matrell E. Johnson and Royal C. Abram. Two 19-year-olds were hurt but their names have never been released.

Richardson is in the Linn County Jail on a $2.5 million bond. He faces murder and attempted murder charges among others.

Des Moines is also featured on the cover for a shooting that left six people hurt on June 16.