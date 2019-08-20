Cedar Rapids family's 40-year-old plant stolen from restaurant

The Cedar Rapids family that owns Pei’s Mandarin restaurant is asking the public to help them find a plant someone stole over the weekend.

The owners of Pei's Mandarin restaurant in Cedar Rapids said someone stole their 40-year-old plant sometime between August 17 and 18, 2019. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

They said the nearly 40-year-old jade tree was stolen from outside the restaurant late Friday night or early Saturday. It was first gifted to the family’s mom in 1997 when they opened their first restaurant in Des Moines.

“The restaurant, we had it for over forty years," David Pei, manager of the restaurant, said. "It was given to my mom when we first came to America and we’ve had it since then, so over forty years.”

Pei said the plant was kept outside like he has done every summer, but he brings in back inside the restaurant during the fall. That’s when the tree blooms.

“We’d really like to have it back because the jade plant does a special blooming after we bring it back (in) in the fall," Pei said. "Also, many customers like to see that happen, too."

Some customers who enjoyed seeing the tree have offered up their own tree as a replacement.

The family is currently offering a $250 reward for the return of the plant.