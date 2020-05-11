Cedar Rapids family grateful after COVID-19 recovery at Heritage Specialty Care

Just over a month ago, Tom Vondracek had no contact with his mom, Barb, a resident of Heritage Specialty Care, and he had no idea if she tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Vondracek, middle, and his mother, Barb Vondracek, right, pose together in an undated photo. Barb is a resident at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, the site of an outbreak of COVID-19. (Scott Saville/KCRG)

"It was something that nobody expected and nobody had the answer to the questions that everybody had to ask," Tom said. "At the time, when we didn’t know anything, it was really difficult."

A week later, Tom found out that Barb did test positive for COVID-19 along with over 100 other residents and staff at Heritage Specialty Care.

The positive news Barb beat the virus and is rehabbing right now at Heritage. She described her daily therapy as "rough," but acknowledged that sometimes good things only come after a challenge.

"Finally, you get a chance to take a look at it and finally see her and get to talk to her in person," Tom said. "It was a good time."

The other positive news: Tom now gets to visit with his mom through a window at Heritage. Even the little things are a comfort to be able to talk about, including Barb's recent win at bingo at the care center.

"You always win," Tom said. "I love you, mom."