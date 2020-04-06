Cedar Rapids extends facilities closures, transit suspension through end of April

City officials announced on Monday the extension of most facilities and transit restrictions to the end of the month due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

The City of Cedar Rapids said it would keep most of its public buildings closed until April 30, 2020, following recommendations from state officials to maintain social distancing protocols through the end of the month. The city also said that the previously-announced suspension of most Cedar Rapids Transit services would continue until that date.

Major buildings affected include City Hall, the City Services Center, Cedar Rapids Water Administration, Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control, Cedar Rapids Police Station, and the Ground Transportation Center.

Neighborhood Transportation Service at Horizons would still be providing rides for critical employees of hospitals, grocery stores, care facilities, and convenience stores. Those interested need to call (319) 363-1321 at least 24 hours in advance of a requested ride.