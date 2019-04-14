Cedar Rapids dumpster fire torches nearby garage

Flames erupted from a dumpster on Cedar Rapids' southwest side, Sunday afternoon, spreading to two nearby garages.

Authorities said it happened around 4:20 p.m. at an apartment complex located on 35 Aossey Lane.

"Upon arrival, initial companies found 2 separate garages on fire with heavy smoke and fire showing," said Battalion Chief Brant Smith, in a news release. "A fast attack was made to quickly bring the fire under control."

Smith said flames damaged two vehicles. One of them, as well as the garage in which it resided, was a total loss. The other garage and vehicle had minor damage.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the flames.