Cedar Rapids doctor taking precautions while seeing patients

It's been a week since Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed elective procedures to resume in Iowa and now many doctors and clinics are trying to figure out how to safely meet with patients.

Dr. Jill Nesham visits a patient in the parking lot of Professional Hearing Solutions in Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 4th, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

James Evert, of Cedar Rapids, spent some of his Monday morning seeing his doctor, from a parking lot.

"We don't get out that much, out of the house, just for things like this or go to the grocery store,” Evert said.

However, for this visit, he didn't have to leave his car. It's part of a new practice, car-side appointments, at Professional Hearing Solutions in Cedar Rapids.

"I think it's more personalized service [inside] and you're out here and you don't get to see her," Evert said.

He said he'd rather meet with his doctor inside, but Dr. Jill Nesham isn't taking any chances with the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

"I take wax out of people's ears, sometimes five to 10 times a day, so it does require pretty close contact,” Nesham said.

As an essential service, Nesham remained open for the last six weeks, only using a dropbox system to check and repair hearing aids. Now, after Reynolds eased the restrictions that caused her to lose 95% of her revenue, she's back to meeting with patients.

"Number one, we are not seeing as many people in a day and we are doing extra spacing in between so we have the time to do all of the extra cleaning and sanitizing in between," Nesham said.

Nesham's office is also only allowing one patient in at a time.

"Those are for the appointments that I need to see a person, like if it's a hearing test or fit the hearing aids," Nesham said. "If it's something like earlier today, just a six month clean and check, the service appointments, we are doing that, we have them just give us a call when you get here and then we go out and get the hearing aid, sanitize it, work on it and take it back."

Nesham said because of her new safety precautions, she's only seeing about 30 percent of the number of patients she usually would.

"I'm not saying it's completely foolproof," Nesham said. "But, we also still have to help our patients with hearing loss, because if they miss an important message that their doctor or pharmacists tells them or they miss an emergency broadcast, I wouldn't be able to live with myself, so we are trying to do everything we can do."

Nesham's office is also using face masks with a clear guard over the mouth, which she says helps with communication.

Nesham said she plans to follow these new procedures indefinitely.

"We may be following these precautions for several months, next fall, next winter, possibly until a vaccine is available," Nesham said.

Until then, Nesham will keep working through a backlog of patients like Evert, one person at a time.