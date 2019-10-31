Cedar Rapids dance studio donates more than 1,000 books to United Way

A local dance studio is donating more than one thousand books to the United Way.

Students and families with Studio 360 School of dance held the book drive throughout October, as a way to give back to the community.

Natasha Leas says people could bring in books they no longer were using or wanted to get rid of. She also says they were inspired to start the drive because of the need they saw locally.

"For me, personally I was really surprised to see that so many children right here in Cedar Rapids and Eastern Iowa don’t have books in their house," Leas.

She says their final count came to nearly 12 hundred books. As a reward, the kids were treated tonight to an ice cream social at the studio.

