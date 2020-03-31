Cedar Rapids curbside leaf collection to begin in early April

Leftover leaves in residents yards will be collected by city workers in the coming weeks in Cedar Rapids, according to city officials.

The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division said they would start operating leaf pickup vacuum trucks on Monday, April 6. Trucks will be in neighborhoods on their typical garbage collection day, and residents are asked to have raked leaves to their curb by 7:00 a.m.

Residents should avoid raking leaves onto the street, or near other obstacles like mailboxes or poles where the vacuum truck's hose cannot safely reach.

Other yard waste can be placed into YARDY carts. Separate leaf bags will not be collected due to coronavirus restrictions.

The service is expected to run through Friday, May 1, weather-permitting.