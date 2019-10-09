Cedar Rapids cross country runner with Down syndrome gets plenty of support from teammates

A middle school cross country runner from Cedar Rapids who has a heart the size of the Grand Canyon.

Harding 8th grader Myles Scheckel who has Down syndrome loves being on the cross country team, and his teammates have a blast hanging out with him.

Myles was right in the middle of the team waiting for the gun to go off to start Tuesday's big middle school race at Cherry Hill. He got swallowed up by the huge field to start the race and fell way behind the other runners.

But, he kept battling, never giving up, something his teammates are used to and admire.

After most of the other runners were finished, some of his teammates and even runners from other teams joined Myles to encourage him and run along side him.