On Saturday that wedding still happened, but not the way the two originally planned. The two wedded on their front lawn with only a few friends and family members nearby. However, several others watched from their cars to social distance.

Cedar Rapids couple ties the knot while still practicing social distancing

Pat and Allison have dated for more than a decade. While they’ve been patient to tie the knot and could have waited until the virus is over, family members said it was time.

“I don’t think they wanted to wait any longer,” said Allison’s Sister Taylor Wolter. “This was just perfect for them.”

Friends and people from the neighborhood surprised the newlyweds following the small ceremony with a parade.