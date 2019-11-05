Cedar Rapids couple makes largest single donation Tanager Place has ever received

A nonprofit organization in Cedar Rapids is commending a couple for their generous gift that it says will expand camp offerings to eastern Iowa children.

Jared and Carol Hills, of Cedar Rapids, gave almost $1.8 million to Tanager Place, according to the organization. It is the largest donation in their 140 years of operation.

The aim of the monetary gift is to improve and expand Camp Tanager, which is operated at a location four miles east of Cedar Rapids and offers thousands of area children both summer and year-round camp experiences.

Major projects that will be financed by the Hills' donation includes a new central location for meals and other large-scale camp programming. The Jared and Carol Hills Grand Lodge will have seating for up to 300.

An additional cabin for campers will be constructed using the funds, featuring 24 beds, a kitchenette, and an underground storm shelter. Camp officials said this will allow at least 168 more children to attend summer camps each year.

“Camp Tanager has served the children of eastern Iowa since 1926. Because of this incredible gift, we will continue to serve Iowa’s children for years to come,” Okpara Rice, CEO of Tanager Place, said, in a statement. “I cannot say enough about the goodness and generosity of Jared and Carol Hills. This is an amazing gift – a legacy for our organization, the children and families we serve, and the broader community. It provides a clear path through the first phase of our camp expansion project and, most important, it ensures more children can access a positive and potentially life-changing camp experience.”

The organization has both day and overnight camps, which are frequently offered to children through scholarships or at no charge. There are also specialized camps for children with medical conditions, such as diabetes or hemophilia.

“I first became aware of Tanager Place when I worked as a school nurse, and learned about the children who went to what was then called Camp Good Health,” Carol said, in a statement.

According to the Hills, seeing the results of the efforts of Tanager Place was a motivating factor to make the donation.

"We were drawn to support Tanager Place because of the good work the organization does for kids – and the work with kids at Camp Tanager was especially appealing to us," Jared said, in a statement.

Tanager Place was founded in 1879.