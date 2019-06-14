Cedar Rapids couple celebrates 54 years of marriage

Friday was a special day for one Cedar Rapids couple. Kitty and William Johnson are celebrating more than half a century of marriage. The Johnsons were married in Cedar Rapids back in 1965.

Friday, they renewed their vows at their assisted living community to celebrate their 54th anniversary. They say those years have been challenging at times, but mainly exciting. The Johnsons say the key to making it to 54 years was putting love and God at the front of their relationship.

"Forgive and love," Kitty Johnson said.

"Don't forget the Lord, and he comes just right behind your spouse, maybe ahead," William Johnson said.

"No I hope he's before me," Kitty Johnson added.

The Johnsons raised eight children, and now have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They say many of them still live in Cedar Rapids.