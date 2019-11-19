Cedar Rapids council to vote on rezoning land for proposed railyard

On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council will vote on rezoning land for Cargill's proposed rail yard.

The company wants to build it by the Cedar River, Otis Avenue Southeast and Cole Street Southeast in the Prairie Park Neighborhood. Last week, the city's Planning Commission approved changes to allow the rail yard there.

The company says they transport 70 percent of their product by rail, so their livelihood depends on a new rail yard, but people who live nearby worry about noise, pollution and if it will lower the value of their homes.

Tuesday's hearing for the first reading starts at 4 p.m. at City Hall.