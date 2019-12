The Cedar Rapids City Council approved tax breaks for the new owner of Hawkeye Downs on the southwest side.

The council then immediately approved to make that the third and final reading of the ordinance.

The non-profit called All Iowa Agricultural Association sold the property to CellSite.

CellSite plans to build a new headquarters, adding up to 20 more jobs, and said at the time of the sale it would lease the Expo hall back to the non-profit.