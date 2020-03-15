Cedar Rapids closing facilities, canceling recreation programs starting Monday

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will cancel all recreation programs and close facilities, excluding administrative offices, beginning Monday, March 16, due to the coronavirus.

Facilities closed include Bender Pool, Northwest Recreation Center, Tait Cummins Sports Complex, and Tuma Sports Complex.

Program cancellations include youth spring break camps and programs, open swim and water exercise, open gym at Northwest Recreation Center, and the Capitol City Open.

Closures are consistent with the request by City of Cedar Rapids Officials for residents to practice social distancing.

Social distancing measures are taken to restrict when and where people can gather to stop or slow the spread of infectious diseases.

Cedar Rapids residents, especially senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, are asked to think carefully about attending events and large gatherings.

The Iowa Department of Public Health recommends avoiding large gatherings, limiting the number of attendees per gathering, canceling extracurricular activities.

Individuals 60 years of age and older with underlying conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel to affected areas. They should also consider working remotely or online learning, when possible.

