Cedar Rapids roads closed for week due to construction

Construction work starting will close several roads in Cedar Rapids, starting October 21st.

Crews will fully close C Street SW between Bowling Street and Rapids Avenue for about one week.This is part of the permanent flood control measures in Czech village, and includes storm sewer work to prepare for a future detention basin.

3rd Avenue SW will also close for the same amount of time. It's between 3rd and L streets for median work. All businesses near this location are expected to remain open during this time.

