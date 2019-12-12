Cedar Rapids city councilwomen attends municipal conference at the White House

Cedar Rapids city councilwoman Ashley Vanorny was invited to the White House Women's Municipal Leaders Conference, which took place Thursday. There, she joined 80 other city councilwomen, and women mayors, from across the country.

The meeting included discussions on a wide variety of issues, including economic growth, childcare, and veteran’s needs.

Vanorny said she'd like to talk about infrastructure and the need for federal assistance for bridge and sidewalk maintenance in Cedar Rapids. She also is expressing gratitude for the $76 million the city has received for flood protection.

“Having lived in Iowa my entire life, in Cedar Rapids specifically, I've experienced at least four major floods, and that 76 million will give us some security so we can continue to grow Cedar Rapids,” Vanorny said.

Some other issues she'd like to discuss with other city leaders and administration include gun violence, housing, and food insecurity. Last year, around 100 elected officials attended the Women Mayors Conference at the White House.

