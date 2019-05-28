Cedar Rapids ambassadors program would hire homeless to patrol Greene Square, bus station areas

The Cedar Rapids City Council will vote on a pilot program to try to make the downtown area a safer place.

Council wants to use downtown ambassadors to help out with issues at Greene Square and the Grounds Transportation Center.

The city wants to partner with Willis Dady to hire a homeless person to be an ambassador for downtown. They would be responsible for patrolling the area between Greene Square and the bus station.

This has been in the works for about a year.

Officials say there's been an uptick in incidents since Greene Square was renovated three years ago.

The ambassadors will be patrolling during the weekend and at nights. They'll work as peacekeepers, talking to people and de-escalating situations, and will call police if necessary.

Officials said this program benefits the city, as well as those taking part in downtown activities.

“It creates an atmosphere that's inviting and appealing on a consistent basis,” said Jesse Thoeming with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. "[It will] also allow for some people that have had a rough go of it to have a chance for some ownership and responsibility for these roles and hopefully build some skills they can take to the next level of their own lives and careers.”

If the pilot program is approved it would start next month and run until the end of the summer.

Police put security cameras up at Greene Square to help with the incidents. The cameras helped them catch two juveniles damaging property there.

The ambassadors will report back to the Metro Economic Alliance, who will evaluate if the program is working.

The budget for the program is $35,000.