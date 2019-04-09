Cedar Rapids city council approves new fire chief pick

The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the appointment of Gregory T. Smith as the city's new fire chief in a meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution of consent, which signed off on City Manager Jeff Pomeranz's selection of Smith for the role, means that his appointment will take effect on Wednesday, April 10.

A formal ceremony for swearing-in and presentation of a fire chief's badge will be held on Friday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Fire Station at 713 1st Avenue SE. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held in the command post located on the second floor of the station.

Smith will be sworn in by Mayor Pro Tem Susie Weinacht, and his badge will be presented by Pomeranz.