Cedar Rapids city buildings to remain closed, transit service suspended until through May 15

City officials in Cedar Rapids announced Tuesday the extension of closures to city buildings, and the continued suspension of transit services, until the middle of May.

The closures and suspension of transit services will continue through May 15, 2020, in accordance with the extension of Gov. Kim Reynolds' public health proclamation for Linn County and 21 others in the state.

Some of the facilities include City Hall, the City Services Center, Cedar Rapids Water Administration, the Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control, the Cedar Rapids Police Station, the Ground Transportation Center, the Northwest Recreation Center, and Bender Pool.

Transit service suspensions will also continue, though Neighborhood Transportation Service through Horizons will continue to offer rides during the daytime to workers in critical industries such as hospitals, grocery stores, long-term care facilities, and gas stations. Rides need to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by calling (319) 363-1321.

City officials said that emergency services are uninterrupted and most city services can be reached through the city's website or by phone.