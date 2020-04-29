Cedar Rapids church, nonprofit partner to distribute 1,000 grocery kits

A Missouri-based nonprofit is working toward a goal of providing 10 million meals to Americans during the pandemic, and on Wednesday, it brought the mission to Cedar Rapids.

Volunteers from Convoy of Hope and First Assembly of God help distribute grocery kits to those in need in Cedar Rapids. Photo Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Rebecca Varliek/KCRG)

The organization, Convoy of Hope, partnered with First Assembly of God in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday afternoon to distribute 1,000 grocery kits to people in need.

Those kits contained food, drinks, and cleaning supplies.

Cars waited in a lengthy line down the church’s driveway and onto Blairs Ferry Road NE to pick up donations, a sign for its pastor, Brian Pingel, of how much need there is in the area right now.

“I think people underestimate the impact that this is having on our community and how we do have to come together, and we do have vehicles wrapped around our parking lot several times, in and out and down, almost a mile away,” Pingel said.

Pingel said, for him, the hardest part of Wednesday’s event was knowing that even 1,000 packages weren’t enough to serve everyone who wanted one in the Cedar Rapids area.