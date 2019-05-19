Cedar Rapids church holds grad party for foster kids

A Cedar Rapids church opened its doors this Sunday for a different kind of celebration, a grad party.

It's a big deal for those in the system to make it this far. Casey Family Programs conducted a study that found about 30 to 50 percent of foster care children get a high school diploma. In Cedar Rapids, there were 10.

City First Assembly of God Pastor Brian Pingel said that's why he wanted to give these kids an opportunity to celebrate their big accomplishments in a supportive environment. There were booths set up for each kid, where people could give additional donations.

"I can't even put it into words," said Graduate Rachel Blue. "It means a lot to have like a community supporting you and telling you they have your back."

Pingel said the party was made possible with the help of several local non-profits, including Foundation 2 and Four Oaks.

"This is the time of year they need to be celebrated and we can't overlook them," said Pingel.

Blue starts at the University of Northern Iowa this fall to study social work and psychology. That's an even bigger deal because only about two percent of foster care kids graduate from a four-year school, according to Casey Family Programs.