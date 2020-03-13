Cedar Rapids canceling all non-essential public meetings

The City of Cedar Rapids announced Friday that they will be canceling all non-essential public meetings until March 31st.

Officials say this does include any meetings that do not need a time-sensitive action. This includes open houses for future construction projects, public events, and any city commission or committee meetings.

The City Council meeting scheduled for March 24th will continue with only essential items. Critical business will continue while they post-pone non-urgent items.

The city stated, "These measures are being implemented for the safety of all Cedar Rapids residents and employees. City officials will continue to monitor the situation, working with local public health officials, and will modify these guidelines as the situation warrants."