Cedar Rapids business owner sells cups from NewBo Evolve, gives money to charity

A Cedar Rapids business owner said it's time for something positive to come out of last year's failed New-Bo Evolve Festival.

Unused cups from the NewBo Evolve festival on display at CRAP You May Need, a Cedar Rapids-area consignment store, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The organization, Go Cedar Rapids, lost $2.3 million by putting on the three-day event in August 2018. The nonprofit ceased operations last year after failing to find a way out of debt, including more than $800,000 owed to vendors.

Billy Runyan now has 20,000 extra cups from NewBo Evolve. An unknown vendor dropped the supplies at his church, Hillside Wesleyan.

Runyan has a way to get rid of those cups and help those struggling with addictions. It’s through his shop, CRAP You May Need, located in the Czech Village neighborhood at 1701 C Street SW. The CRAP stands for Cedar Rapids Area Pickers.

Runyan opened the shop this fall. He collected and sold merchandise online for years, but he needed more room. And he wanted his business to be more visible in this community and said that includes charitable giving.

“A lot of the money raised on some of the consignment go to our church mission trips, some of the trips to Guatemala," Runyan said.

After the donation of thousands of cups, both permanent and disposable, Runyan saw an opportunity to help out.

"The church can't sell them or use them, some of them say Miller Lite on them,” Runyan said. “There's a stack of 20 blue solid ones that we're selling for $4 a stack. There are 50 in a sleeve that are disposable, and it's $2 for them."

All of the sales will go back to the church, specifically to its Revolution program.

"It's Christ-based recovery for people that maybe had an alcohol, drug, pornography, really any addition. And they need know they need God and need help," Runyan said.

Runyan and his wife are actually leaders of this program.

"She has been in recovery for six and a half years. I'm very proud of her," Runyan said.

Runyan has only had the cups for about a week. He hopes to eventually sell these, and the thousands of others in storage.

The store is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.