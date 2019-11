The bike-share program in Cedar Rapids will be closing for the winter season.

Electric bikes and scooters will be picked up by the vendor, Veoride, and stored over the winter.

Both the bikes and scooters have been very popular since the pilot program started. As of October 6th, there have been over 27,000 rides, making around 165 rides per day.

The bikes and scooter will be available again in the spring, once the weather allows.