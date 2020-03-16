Cedar Rapids asking restaurants, bars to close for St. Patrick's Day, impose other limits

City officials are asking for businesses where large crowds often gather on St. Patrick's Day to voluntarily close.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart asked for the city's restaurants and bars to close on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in order to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. City officials said they think allowing normal activities for the holiday would pose a public health risk.

The city also discouraged people from gathering in large crowds, echoing guidance from state and federal officials.

“We understand the impact this will have on area business, but we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of our residents, including those working in the bars and restaurants,” Hart said, in a statement. “We will work hard to mitigate the economic impact. Our goal to get everyone through this.”

Officials requested that those same restaurants and bars limit activity on other days, beginning Monday. Capacity should be limited to 25 people or less, no seating at bars, tables should have no more than six people, tables or booths with people seated should have six feet of distance between them, waiting areas should be dispersed.

City officials recommended that people use delivery, carry out, or drive-through food service if necessary.

The annual SaPaDaPaSo parade on St. Patrick's Day had previously been canceled by organizers.