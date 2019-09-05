Cedar Rapids administrator predicts $30 million economic impact thanks to new investment

Cedar Rapids finance director Casey Drew says a recent investment of taxpayer money will help stimulate the local economy.

Last week, TV9 first reported that the Cedar Rapids City Council voted to give three-quarters of a million dollars to the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office. The Cedar Rapids Tourism office was set up after Go Cedar Rapids ended operations last year.

Drew tells TV9 the $750,000 will have an economic impact of around $30 million.

The Cedar Rapids Tourism Office is run by Venuworks, which also manages the U.S. Cellular Center, the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, and the McGrath Amphitheater among other venues in the city.

Jude Villafana, a managing partner of Popoli restaurant, which sits across the street from the amphitheater, says he is not only happy that the council approved the funds but that Venuworks is overseeing the operation.

"I believe in the impact as we see quite a bit of travelers that come in for dinner and for lunch and we really appreciate it," said Villafana. "Anything to multiply that helps us both in the short term as well as in the long term."

Villafana estimates around 20% of his eatery's clientele comes from outside the city.

Villafana says that he thinks the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office should one day become a traditional convention and visitors bureau, complete with their own board.

The money being given to the Cedar Rapids Tourism office is being paid with hotel-motel tax revenues.

