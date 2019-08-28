Cedar Rapids man accused of raping teen over two-year period

A Cedar Rapids man is facing rape charges after police said he sexually abused a teen girl over the course of two years.

Michael Beard, 53, is charged with sexual abuse and third-degree rape, according to police records.

Police got notification of the abuse on Aug. 8.

Cedar Rapids police said Beard allegedly abused the 15-year-old girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old. Police said the victim lived in the same household as Beard.

Police arrested Beard Aug. 27.

Details about the relationship between the victim and Beard were not provided.