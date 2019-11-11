Cedar Rapids garage a total loss after fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a garage fire overnight in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at 5550 Vermont Street SW. Crews arrived to find a detached garage heavily engulfed with fire.

Crews said there were significant response delays due to slick road conditions.

The fire department said there were people home at the time of the fire though no one was hurt. A press release from the fire department shows occupants were displaced.

The garage and everything inside is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.