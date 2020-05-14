Cedar Rapids Transit to resume service on May 18

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Transit announced it will resume service on May 18 with social distancing guidelines in place.
The transit service will be available on weekdays from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly service on all routes. The one exception to this is Route 5, which runs in 15-minute intervals.
To facilitate social distancing standards and maintain cleanliness, the city released this set of guidelines.
Additionally, fares will not be collected at this time, and there will be no peak service or Saturday service.
To further facilitate social distancing a yellow chain barrier will be on each bus between the driver and the passengers. Hand sanitizer will be available on all buses for passengers to use. All drivers and GTC employees will have access to face coverings and hand sanitizer. And Transit staff will undergo daily pre-shift screenings and temperature checks.
The Ground Transport Center and all buses will be cleaned daily, including high-touch surfaces. Restrooms at the GTC will be cleaned several times a day.
For more information go to the city's website.