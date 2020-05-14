Cedar Rapids Transit to resume service on May 18

Cedar Rapids Transit announced it will resume service on May 18 with social distancing guidelines in place.

The transit service will be available on weekdays from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly service on all routes. The one exception to this is Route 5, which runs in 15-minute intervals.

To facilitate social distancing standards and maintain cleanliness, the city released this set of guidelines.

Passengers will enter and exit through the back door unless they have an ADA accessibility issue requiring the use of the front door.



Passengers will be required to wear face coverings (masks, bandanas, neck gaiters, scarves) on the bus or in the Ground Transportation Center (GTC)



Bus capacity will be limited to 10 passengers per bus at this time. Extra buses will be available for overflow if needed.



Passengers are asked to limit transit use for only essential trips, such as rides to work, the grocery store, or medical appointments.

