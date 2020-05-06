Cedar Rapids Transit to receive $8.1 million in grant money through the CARES Act

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is giving the city of Cedar Rapids more than $8.1 million in federal grant money through the CARES Act.

Cedar Rapids Transit is being awarded the full CARES Act apportionment of $8,142,405 in Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula funds.

"We must ensure our transit systems have adequate resources to survive the pandemic and continue providing vital community services,” said Abby Finkenauer, who serves as the House’s Vice Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

The city says the funding will be used for transit operations and administrative leave in response to and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.