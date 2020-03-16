Cedar Rapids Transit continuing bus service; fares will not be collected

The City of Cedar Rapids Transit said it will continue its service as of March 16. However, to limit interaction between travelers and drivers, fares will not be collected.

The city is asking passengers to limit the capacity on buses to increase the distance between people. Officials said passengers should keep a 6-foot distance between each other on buses and at stops.

Passengers will not be allowed to stand on buses.

The city said hand sanitizer will be available on every bus.

City officials said the Ground Transporation Center in downtown Cedar Rapids will be open only for passengers who transferring between routes. No congregating will be allowed.