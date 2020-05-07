Cedar Rapids TestIowa site to open on May 7

A new TestIowa site is set to open today in Linn County.

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Its being set up at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Campus, on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

This will be the fourth TestIowa site, with the others in Black Hawk, Polk, and Woodbury Counties.

People interested in getting checked for COVID-19 through TestIowa, must go online and take an assessment and if they qualify, they can make an appointment at a TestIowa site.

Some truck drivers in the area expressed concern about the location earlier this week, but Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he doesn’t believe traffic in the area will be too much of an issue.