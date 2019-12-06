Cedar Rapids Schools get majority of student population registered to vote

The push to get young people registered to vote hit a new high locally. This week, two eastern Iowa schools were recognized with getting 90 percent of their student populations registered to vote.

"It's super important for kids our age to vote," said Prairie High School Senior Olivia Ruby.

She says she had no idea at 17 she'd be able to cast a ballot in the upcoming elections but quickly found out at a voter registration day at her school in October.

"It really got me thinking about the next election and how I am going to vote," said Ruby.

Ruby was among the 90% of eligible students that got registered to vote at that event.

"Some of the guest speakers on that day talked about how who is getting elected is kind of representing the older generations and not the younger generations. I think it's important we are voting and exercising that right in order to have who we think represents us the best," said Lily Powell, Senior at Prairie.

They both plan to make their voices heard next year. Their Government Teacher, Vanessa Kelley, says that's the goal.

"When the initiative was introduced by the Secretary of State at first I thought no way we can hit 90 percent," said Kelley.

However, they did and she says it wasn't hard to get the kids on board.

"I think the earlier we can teach our students about the voter registration process and how we can get them registered to vote, and the fact that we can get them registered at school, is great," she said.

Nationally, there's been more young voters getting involved. U.S. Census Bureau data showed 36% of citizens ages 18-29 reported voting in last year's midterm elections - up from 2014 when turnout was at 20%.

"For me, it's huge. The young people I get to work with every day are amazing young men and women who are able to think critically, and understand in a way that represents what I want to see in the voting public," said Lorraine Potter, a History teacher at Isaac Newton Christian Academy.

That is the other eastern Iowa school recognized.

"I think it's a huge step that we're taking with this movement to get kids involved because more often in the last election we have seen people opting to not vote," said Zachary Slama, a senior at the school.

One student even registered before the push at school.

"My opportunity was when I was first getting my license at the DMV, and they asked me, 'Would you like to register to vote?' and I was like sure," said Elijah Becker, another senior at the school.