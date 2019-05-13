Cedar Rapids Salvation Army team to help with Davenport flood recovery

View from the upper level of a building as water inundates areas near 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport on April 30, 2019 (Credit: ABC/Twitter @2dorks)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 10:11 AM, May 13, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group from Cedar Rapids is heading to Davenport to assist with flood recovery.

The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services team left Monday morning for the Quad Cities. They'll be providing food and water to those who are in need and handing out clean-up kits to those who have any damage.

In addition, the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is accepting financial donations for the victims, all of which will be sent to the Davenport area.

For more information, call 319-364-9131 or go to www.sacedarrapids.org.

 