Cedar Rapids Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal to be held Nov. 27

The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's open to anyone in need and no registration is required. It will be held at 1000 C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids.

“This is the season to be grateful,” said Corps Officer, Major Alan Hellstrom. “To see everyone come together, knowing that no matter what they have going on in their lives, at this moment they have something to be grateful for. That’s what makes this meal such a blessing.”

For more information, call 319-364-9131.