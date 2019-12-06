Cedar Rapids Public Library could soon be fine free

On Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Public Library took the first steps in getting rid of overdue fees.

A typical fee for a book is about 25 cents a day. That money goes towards library operations. Those on the Library Board of Trustees said they attempted to collect $114,000 worth of late fees last year. Just under $80,000 was actually collected.

“The fees don’t work,” said board President Matthew Wilding.

Around 6,000 people have had their borrowing privileges revoked because of late fees. Wilding said the people most impacted are those in need.

“The people who this affects the most are the ones that rely on the library the most,” he said.

While the library has had financial issues in the past, Wilding said they will re-work the budget in order to make sure the policy works, but also said it will bring more people into the library.

“We’re expecting that more people will increase circulation,” he said.

The library director will be working to iron out all of the details. They hope to have the new policy in place by July 1, 2020.

The Marion Library Board will vote next week.

