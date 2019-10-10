Cedar Rapids Public Library hopes mailing out library cards will bring more people through its doors

The Cedar Rapids Public Library wants people to know all it has to offer. For the first time, it mailed out library cards for September’s National Library Card Sign Up Month.

Officials compiled a list of people they thought didn't have cards.

Then they sent out around 2,400 cards last month. That program costs $2,005.

Cedar Rapids Public Library Director Dara Schmidt says the results are already looking good. “We have definitely seen a lot of library cards coming back, we've seen probably a couple hundred which is awesome,” Schmidt said.

For some who already had a library card and were sent a new one, Schmidt says they hope it's just a good reminder to use it.

The library also sent out flyers along with Cedar Rapids water bills.

Those went to everyone, whether they had a library card or not.

