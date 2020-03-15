Cedar Rapids Public Library closing due to COVID-19

The Cedar Rapids Public Library announced Sunday that it will close to public starting Monday.

Here is the statement from the library:

The Cedar Rapids Public Library values the health and safety of our community. In response to the latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Public Health, the Cedar Rapids Public Library is closed to the public starting March 16 until further notice. We are committed to offering a safe workplace for staff while continuing to welcome and serve our patrons. Due dates will be adjusted so patrons can keep all materials until April 16. Online and phone reference help will be available from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm until further notice. While the Library is closed, please visit https://www.crlibrary.org/resourcesservices/ for resources you can use from home.

Library Access from Home

The Cedar Rapids Public Library’s robust digital services give card holders 24/7 free access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, music, and more.

Resources include:

Cloud Library: https://www.yourcloudlibrary.com/

Cloud Library brings you a seamless eBook experience. Start your book on one device and then resume on another! The Metro Library Network brings you yet another resource for free ebooks through the 3M Cloud Library. Access ebooks anywhere using the 3M app on your mobile device or computer. Use this service anywhere!

Freegal: https://crlibrary.freegalmusic.com/home?showPopup=true

Cedar Rapids citizens can download a limited number of free mp3 files from this free and legal service. (Available for Cedar Rapids residents)

Hoopla: https://www.hoopladigital.com/my/hoopla

Download and stream free videos, music, audiobooks, comics, and ebooks to your mobile device or computer. (Available for Cedar Rapids and Marion residents)

Kanopy: https://crlibrary.kanopy.com/

Watch over 30000 documentaries, classic and indie films through this streaming service. (Available for Cedar Rapids and Marion residents)

Lynda.com: https://www.lynda.com/portal/sip?org=crlibrary.org

Have access to thousands of free online training videos and courses. Help with Photoshop, Excel, financial literacy, writing etc. (Available for Cedar Rapids residents)

Overdrive: https://mln.overdrive.com/

Overdrive allows you to borrow eBook and Audiobooks from us here at the Cedar Rapids Public Library - anywhere, anytime. All you need is your library card number! Use this service anywhere.

Explore these and many other resources available with your library card at CRLibrary.org.

