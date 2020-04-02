Cedar Rapids Police warn about COVID-19 related scams

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning residents about COVID-19 related scams.

The Linn County Public Health Department has been made aware of a scam, where a resident says that a person claimed to be a public health employee and tried to enter their home.

The person said that they needed to enter the home to make sure the resident was following proper "COVID cleaning procedures." The person did not work with the health department.

The resident did not let them in their home and contacted police. The person was later identified by police.

Linn County Public Health said that no employee from the department will come to any home and if you encounter this incident, you are asked to call the police.