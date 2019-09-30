Cedar Rapids Police unveil breast cancer awareness badges for October

Some officers in Cedar Rapids will be wearing special badges and pins to help raise awareness for breast cancer during the month of October.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department showed off the badges on Monday, which were optional purchases for officers that they paid for themselves. Around 20 officers will be wearing the badges during the coming month.

Another option for officers was a pink ribbon pin, which they will be allowed to wear above the name tag on the right side of their uniform.

"We hope that citizens who see the Police Officers wearing the pink badges or the breast cancer awareness pins will be reminded to think about their health and take those necessary preventive steps for early detection of breast cancer or other types of cancer," Sgt. Laura Faircloth, community outreach officer, said, in a statement.

October is widely recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many organizations add the color pink to clothing and logos to help raise awareness.